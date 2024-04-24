Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:GLNV)

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.
Glenville Bank Price Performance
GLNV stock opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.00. Glenville Bank has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $91.00.
About Glenville Bank
