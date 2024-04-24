Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $460.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $481.05 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $508.44. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.51.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.17%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

