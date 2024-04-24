Hess (HES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Hess to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hess to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $156.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.49 and a 200-day moving average of $147.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hess has a 12 month low of $124.27 and a 12 month high of $167.75.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.42.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

