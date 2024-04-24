NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

NEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $38,701.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,866 shares in the company, valued at $521,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,844,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 34,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 25.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,246,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NEO stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 6.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $155.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

