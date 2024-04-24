Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 8.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $369.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.29. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.34%.

SOI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

