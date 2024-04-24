NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 target price (down from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $610.00 to $546.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.61.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.2 %

LULU traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $365.25. 745,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,072. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $416.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.93 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

