C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Raised to $85.00 at Susquehanna

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,609. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 174,041 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,482,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,227,000 after acquiring an additional 59,016 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13,682.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,193 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,985,000 after acquiring an additional 280,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 68,491 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

