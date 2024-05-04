Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $725.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $715.00 to $725.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.51% from the stock’s current price.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $716.90.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $5.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $707.22. The company had a trading volume of 585,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,973. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $678.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $615.35. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $383.19 and a fifty-two week high of $778.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,861,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,861,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,986,274. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

