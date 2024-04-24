Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 4,249 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.36. 97,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,207. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $63.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

