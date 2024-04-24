Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Renasant had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $254.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.
Renasant Price Performance
Shares of Renasant stock opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Renasant has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $34.85.
Renasant Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 34.11%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on Renasant
About Renasant
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Renasant
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- GE Aerospace is Ready for Liftoff After Strong Earnings
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- The Bottom is in For Tesla: Read This Before Buying the Bounce
- What are earnings reports?
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.