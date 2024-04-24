Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Sold by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Telefônica Brasil makes up 2.6% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,992,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,637,000 after acquiring an additional 469,546 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth about $1,499,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 23.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 76,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 283.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 81,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 60,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

VIV opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.1823 per share. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Articles

