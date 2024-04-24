Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 2,402 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 514.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 100,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,527,000 after purchasing an additional 84,350 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.90.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $481.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.51. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $508.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

