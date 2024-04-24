Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 483,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 282,249 shares.The stock last traded at $113.31 and had previously closed at $112.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.22. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

