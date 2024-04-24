Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Position Lessened by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,880 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,699 shares of company stock worth $1,455,609 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WY opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average is $32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

