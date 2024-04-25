1,528 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Purchased by BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,624,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,850,000 after acquiring an additional 129,005 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,591,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,790,000 after acquiring an additional 124,815 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,974,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,336,000 after acquiring an additional 32,975 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,831,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,640,000 after buying an additional 267,987 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,038,000 after purchasing an additional 118,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AWK. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Water Works

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.05. 545,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.22 and a 200 day moving average of $124.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $152.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.