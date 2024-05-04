AJOVista LLC Acquires Shares of 1,724 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

AJOVista LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 226.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AEP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,332,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,932. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $92.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.86. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

