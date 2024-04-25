Abbrea Capital LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VGT stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $495.44. 477,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,312. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $372.38 and a 12-month high of $536.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $482.60.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

