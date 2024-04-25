Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of TSE CP traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$112.15. 563,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,574. The company has a market cap of C$104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$118.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$108.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$94.45 and a twelve month high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.52 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3266423 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$120.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$120.88.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$7,162,691.43. In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$7,162,691.43. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. Insiders have sold 97,758 shares of company stock worth $10,774,715 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

