Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,693 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 5,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 129,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,604,000 after buying an additional 54,057 shares during the period.

IWD stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.20. 1,119,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,209. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.51 and its 200 day moving average is $163.86. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

