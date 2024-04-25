Meritage Portfolio Management Has $4.29 Million Stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 46,977,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,987 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,105,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,406,000 after purchasing an additional 927,321 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,658,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,773,000 after purchasing an additional 97,724 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,762,000 after purchasing an additional 487,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,867,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,656 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,826,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,553. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $52.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

