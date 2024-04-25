Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,400 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Waste Connections
In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Waste Connections Trading Down 0.6 %
WCN traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.18. 1,608,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $173.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.66.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Waste Connections Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.
Waste Connections Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
