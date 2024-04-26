4,926 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,347,000 after acquiring an additional 511,407 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,024,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,079,000 after acquiring an additional 183,410 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,444,000 after acquiring an additional 280,775 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,100,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,626,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,153,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,719,000 after buying an additional 1,231,332 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DGRO stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.70.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.