Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 246.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the third quarter worth $94,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $61.49 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $46.44 and a 52-week high of $65.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

