6,021 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,021 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Intel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.91. The stock had a trading volume of 72,902,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,521,180. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.92 billion, a PE ratio of 81.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.