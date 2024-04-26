Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $4.08 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,881 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 185.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after buying an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in AT&T by 130.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after buying an additional 32,558,342 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AT&T by 38.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,558,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518,478 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AT&T by 30.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,227,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137,909 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,739,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.80. 21,252,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,200,977. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $120.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

