Analysts Set OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) PT at $33.40

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of OGE opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $38.04.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.68%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,381,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,274,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1,219.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 769,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,863,000 after acquiring an additional 710,761 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3,716.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 728,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after acquiring an additional 709,080 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,083,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,772,000 after acquiring an additional 686,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

