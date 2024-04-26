AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Price Target Raised to $85.00

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Noble Financial lowered AZZ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.43. AZZ has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $84.52.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.67 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in AZZ by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

