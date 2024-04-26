Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives $14.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.71.

ABR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,954,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,667,000 after buying an additional 100,371 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,208,000 after buying an additional 145,172 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 44,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 484,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 98,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 36.02 and a quick ratio of 36.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.72%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 97.73%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

