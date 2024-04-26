Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Bankwell Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Bankwell Financial Group has a payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ BWFG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. 1,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,069. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $189.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.37 million during the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 15.28%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bankwell Financial Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWFG

About Bankwell Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.