Bfsg LLC Buys Shares of 585 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Leidos by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,660,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,501,000 after buying an additional 272,090 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Leidos by 5.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,044,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,554,000 after buying an additional 169,351 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 36.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,687,000 after buying an additional 479,906 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 320.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,246,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,902,000 after buying an additional 949,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,161,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Trading Up 0.5 %

LDOS opened at $130.50 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $131.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.44.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.42.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

