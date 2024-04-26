Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

RNAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

RNAC opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($2.10). The business had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter. Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 845.01% and a negative return on equity of 58.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cartesian Therapeutics will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 21,612 shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $350,114.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,017,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,479,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,472 shares of company stock valued at $365,981 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartesian Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee owned approximately 0.98% of Cartesian Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

