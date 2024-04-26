Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $3,500.00 at UBS Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CMG. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,016.00 to $3,358.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,850.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,057.68.

CMG traded up $69.27 on Thursday, hitting $3,181.24. The company had a trading volume of 156,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,293. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,768.64 and a 52-week high of $3,182.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,811.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,416.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,071,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,321,152 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

