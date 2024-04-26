Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.15 EPS.

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.10. 237,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,712. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. Allegion has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $136.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.31 and its 200 day moving average is $119.52.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

