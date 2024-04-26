Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Comstock Holding Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $8.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.02 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 17.41%.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

