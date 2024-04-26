Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 102.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.90.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ opened at $494.76 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $508.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $465.57 and its 200-day moving average is $417.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.17%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

