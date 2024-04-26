JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XMTR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xometry from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Xometry Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $821.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Xometry has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.78 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xometry will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $69,436.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,885.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $69,436.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,885.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,153.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,243 shares of company stock valued at $247,252 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Xometry by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xometry by 50,118.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

