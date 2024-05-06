Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 39,151 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,151 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,231,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,497,086. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

