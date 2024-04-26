ENI (NYSE:E) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of E stock opened at $32.80 on Monday. ENI has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $34.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $25.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.83 billion. ENI had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that ENI will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in ENI by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ENI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ENI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

