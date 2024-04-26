CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives C$6.23 Average PT from Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CEU. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

TSE CEU opened at C$5.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Equities analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6553738 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

Insider Transactions at CES Energy Solutions

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total transaction of C$212,850.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$212,850.00. Also, Director Kyle Kitagawa sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total transaction of C$266,500.00. Insiders have sold 498,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,920 in the last 90 days. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

