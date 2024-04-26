Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TELUS Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued on Thursday, April 25th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.45.

Shares of T stock opened at C$22.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.39. The stock has a market cap of C$32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$21.12 and a 1 year high of C$28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.24 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.62%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

