RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.83). The business had revenue of C$296.91 million for the quarter.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.
