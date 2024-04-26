Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,222 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 49,897 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 32,212 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 687,123 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 221,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on F. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.04 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

