Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on D. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Shares of D traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.48. The stock had a trading volume of 338,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,726. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $57.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average is $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 422,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,772,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 64,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

