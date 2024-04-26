Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) PT Raised to $129.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $117.00 to $129.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Franco-Nevada from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.60.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $121.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of -49.29, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $303.30 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. Research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently -55.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

