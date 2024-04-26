Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) PT Raised to $17.00

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAAS

Pan American Silver Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:PAAS opened at $18.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $669.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -133.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,627,000 after buying an additional 183,681 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,609,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,284,000 after acquiring an additional 199,479 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 98.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 184,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 91,488 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 58.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 620,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 229,223 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.