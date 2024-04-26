Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) Raises Dividend to €0.02 Per Share

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Greencoat Renewables’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GRP stock opened at GBX 0.87 ($0.01) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £9.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.03. Greencoat Renewables has a 12-month low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.11 ($0.01). The company has a quick ratio of 15.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97.

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

