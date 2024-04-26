Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) Raises Dividend to €0.02 Per Share

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Greencoat Renewables’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Greencoat Renewables Stock Performance
GRP stock opened at GBX 0.87 ($0.01) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £9.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.03. Greencoat Renewables has a 12-month low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.11 ($0.01). The company has a quick ratio of 15.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97.
About Greencoat Renewables
