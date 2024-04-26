Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.74 Per Share

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Impact Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.69. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Impact Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of LON IHR opened at GBX 84.40 ($1.04) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £349.73 million, a PE ratio of 2,107.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.33. Impact Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.10 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 102.85 ($1.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.42.

Get Impact Healthcare REIT alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Amanda Aldridge purchased 20,000 shares of Impact Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £17,200 ($21,245.06). 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a specialist and responsible owner of care homes and other healthcare properties across the UK. Elderly care is an essential service and demand for it is high and continues to grow as the UK's population gets older. We work with our tenants so we can grow together and help them care for more people, while continuing to improve our homes for their residents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.