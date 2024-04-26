Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Price Target to GBX 275

Taseko Mines (LON:TKO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 235 ($2.90) to GBX 275 ($3.40) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Taseko Mines Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TKO opened at GBX 185 ($2.29) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £536.50 million, a PE ratio of 9,250.00 and a beta of 2.09. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of GBX 81 ($1.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 208 ($2.57). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 154.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 120.11.

Insider Transactions at Taseko Mines

In other Taseko Mines news, insider Anu Dhir bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of £49,420 ($61,042.49). In other Taseko Mines news, insider Anu Dhir purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.36) per share, for a total transaction of £49,420 ($61,042.49). Also, insider Robert Dickinson sold 500,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.15), for a total transaction of £1,680,000 ($2,075,098.81). Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

