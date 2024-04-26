Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.16.
About Hallmark Financial Services
