StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

FSFG stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $106.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.72.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

